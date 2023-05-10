IT searches on Sudha Hospitals premises in Erode

May 10, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST

Officials of the Income-Tax Department began searches on the premises of Sudha Hospitals on Perundurai Road in Erode on Tuesday.

Sources said that a 20-member team is involved in the searches and the reason behind the searches are yet to be known. The searches continued as further details were awaited.

In 2022, the Health Department initiated action against four private hospitals in the State, including Sudha Hospitals in Erode and Salem, after a 16-year-old girl complained to the police that she was forced to sell her oocytes to hospitals using a forged Aadhaar card. The scan centres were sealed by officials and later the seals were removed based on the Madras High Court’s order.

