ADVERTISEMENT

IT raids at educational institution in Namakkal

Published - May 16, 2024 08:16 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Income Tax officials conducted raids at an educational institution and at the residence of the chairman of a private school in Namakkal district on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The private educational institution operates 18 colleges, including medical, engineering, nursing, and arts and science colleges, at Ilayampalayam near Tiruchengode in Namakkal district. The EVMs used for the Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency are also kept in the strong rooms on this institution’s campus.

On Thursday, a 20-member team of Income Tax officials from Salem and Coimbatore conducted raids at the admission offices on campus. Sources said the raid would continue for the next few days.

Likewise, six IT officials from Chennai conducted a raid at the residence of P. Ravi (50) on Rangasamy Pillai Street in Tiruchengode. Mr. Ravi is the chairman of a private school in Kandhampalayam and president of the Tiruchengode Bus Owners Association. The raid started at 3 p.m. and continued after 7 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US