April 02, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Salem

Income Tax Department officials raided a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) functionary’s house on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off that ₹3.50 crore cash meant to be distributed to voters was kept at VCK functionary Perumal’s house at Melandipatti near Omalur, the officials raided the house in the afternoon, but having found nothing, left the spot.