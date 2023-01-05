IT raid at factory in Namakkal

January 05, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Namakkal

Officials from the Karnataka Income Tax Department conducted a raid at a factory here in connection with the search conducted in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Five members of the department came to a coleus factory at Thimmanaickenpatti, which is owned by S. Periyasamy (45) of Mangalapuram. Sources said that coleus is used for medicinal purposes and is sent to Coimbatore and Bengaluru from Namakkal.

During the raid in Bengaluru, officials had found documents related to the factory in Namakkal. Based on that, the raid was conducted here, sources added. The raid, which started in the morning, continued after 7 p.m.