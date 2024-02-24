ADVERTISEMENT

IT professional, parents end lives in Coimbatore

February 24, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An IT professional and her parents reportedly ended their lives at their residence in Jawahar Nagar in Kavundampalayam limits reportedly over her failed marriage.

The deceased were identified as Dia Gayathri (25), Ganesan (65), and Vimala (55).

Police had reportedly learnt from their relatives that Diya Gayathri had a fallout with her husband Dikshit whom she had married last September. An RDO (Revenue Divisional Officer) inquiry was also carried out, sources added.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

Three women with past crime record arrested

COIMBATORE Three women were arrested following their suspicious movements by a police team on patrol duty to deter crimes during the Koniamman Temple Car festival on February 28.

The trio: Parvathy (35) of Kovilpatti in Tuticorin district, Muthumari (28) and Arthi (28) of Kinathukadavu were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

They had undergone the same punishment for having snatched gold jewellery during the temple festival last year.

