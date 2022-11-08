IT parks in Coimbatore reaching full occupancy

An Information Technology (IT) park that Elcot is developing here is expected to see full occupancy soon.

IT Minister Mano Thangaraj said the Coimbatore Tidel Park is fully occupied now and the Elcot IT park is also likely to see full occupancy. If there is demand for more space, the government will cater to it. The Elcot park, which is coming up, is seeing good response. If companies approach (for more space), it will be taken up with the Chief Minister and new facilities will be created, he said.

The IT sector registered 20 % growth in Coimbatore last year. The aim is to enable the district reach 30 % growth, the Minister added.

The recent car blast incident had not dented the image of the city. The industry is confident about Tamil Nadu’s law and order situation and industrial peace in the State, the Minister said.

An official said the Elcot park here, which will have 2.66 lakh sq.ft of IT built up area, has received enquiries from several companies. These will be consolidated and approved by the Boad. Construction of the park is scheduled for completion by the end of December this year. “It looks like space at the IT park will be fully booked when it is opened,” the official said.

The Tidel park, inaugurated in 2010, has 1.4 million sq.ft and is fully occupied now.

Prashanth S, chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry, Coimbatore, said the IT sector has seen a huge growth in Coimbatore post-COVID. Many major companies want to have satellite offices in tier-two cities as their employees from these cities can work at the satellite offices. These locations are cost effective and attrition rates are lower in tier-two cities. The demand is high from both, technology companies and technology-based companies. Cities such as Coimbatore have relatively good infrastructure, connectivity, and cost advantage. Even smaller areas of co-working spaces are coming up in the city, he said.