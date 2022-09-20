IT Minister conducts review meeting in Namakkal

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services T. Mano Thangaraj conducted a review meeting on implementation of the E-Office system in Namakkal on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that we are working towards three goals: reducing the gap between government and people; providing various services to people through online and paperless offices. E-Seva centres are upgraded with new software and provide more than 200 services online. Before this year ends, more than 300 services will be provided online, and in the future, all the services will be provided online. To reduce the delay in handling files and to track applications we introduced the E-office scheme.

“As far as Namakkal district is concerned, it has many graduates and has more educational institutions. So to change this district as a talent hub, we received views from people’s representatives to provide an IT park to ensure job opportunities for the youth. Definitely, steps will be taken to provide an IT Park in Namakkal. In the coming days, we will provide new schemes to Namakkal district and develop skills to encourage start-ups,” Mr. Mano Thangaraj said.

Explaining about the implementation of the E-Office System, the Minister said this system will be implemented in all districts soon. A proposal was sent to set up a mobile tower at Kolli Hills at a cost of ₹4 crore. In the ease of doing business rankings, Tamil Nadu got third place, and in the digital services rankings, we got second place. These are big achievements, the Minister points out.

In the review meeting, District Collector Shreya P. Singh, Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, MLAs K. Ponnusamy, and officials from the concerned department participated.