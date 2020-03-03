Tax payers who need support regarding Income Tax (IT) can take guidance from professionals at the IT Help Desk inaugurated at the IT office on Race Course Road here.

According to a press release, the IT Department, in association with Coimbatore branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Auditors Association of Southern India, has set up the help desk at the ASK Centre.

The help desk is to help tax payers and the public in matters related to IT and is an additional facility to the existing ASK centre of the Department. A chartered accountant will be present at the help desk on second Wednesday of every month and on the days when the Department conducts open house sessions. It will be functional from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on these days.

Rajiv Vijay Nabar, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Coimbatore, inaugurated the help desk on Tuesday. K.S. Shanmugham, chairman of the Coimbatore centre of ICAI, and L. Rajesh, president of the Auditors Association of Southern India, were present. The Department recently organised an open house for the tax assessees.