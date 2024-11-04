IT employee arrested for groping women cyclists in Coimbatore

The police on Sunday arrested a man, who groped two women cyclists at Avinashi Road old flyover in Coimbatore.

B. Kavin, 25, a resident of Vaigai Nagar at Avarampalayam in Coimbatore, was arrested for the crime. The police said that the accused, employee of an IT company at Vilankurichi, followed a group of women, who went for cycling on Sunday morning.

As two of them were struggling to ride through Avinashi Road old flyover, the accused came on in two-wheeler and groped them.

The victims approached the police, who identified the offender using surveillance cameras.

The police said that Kavin fell from his two-wheeler while escaping after committing the crime. He suffered a fracture on his left hand.

The accused was arrested by the police when he was going to his residence after getting treatment for the fracture, the police claimed.

The police examined his mobile phone and found that he had also followed a few other women and clicked their photos.

