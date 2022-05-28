IT dept. conducts raid at popular food chains in Coimbatore city
Officials from the Income Tax Department conducted raids at 25 locations related to Shree Anandhaas group of hotels here on Saturday.
According to sources, the raids were completed at 20 locations on Saturday evening and continued at five locations.
The hotels were permitted to continue operations on Saturday. The officials were said to be verifying the details collected during the raids, the sources claimed.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.