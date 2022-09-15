Coimbatore

IT dept. conducts outreach programme in Coimbatore

The Income Tax Department conducted a Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) outreach programme for DDOs.

According to a press release, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax S. Bharathi of TDS Circle, Coimbatore, had called for the meeting, which was handled by Income Tax Officer, S. Jeganathan. The Deputy Commissioner explained the reasons for outstanding demands on TDS. The official also explained the procedures to set right the outstanding demands. There was an open session for DDOs and their doubts on filing of Income Tax returns were clarified. The DC added that training would be imparted to all DDOs in this regard.


