IT Department to observe grievance redressal month

April 21, 2024 07:13 am | Updated 07:13 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Income Tax Department is observing grievance redressal month from April 22.

According to a press release, the department will focus on resolving grievances that the tax payers file on CP Gram and E-Nivaran portals. Further, the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region of the Department is making special arrangements for the taxpayers and their representatives to meet the Jurisdictional Assessing Officers and the Senior officers, in person, if required, to redress their grievances.

In all stations in the region where the Department has offices, the senior official and his team will be personally available to meet the tax payers and their representatives at the office on every Wednesday from April 24 to May 22 from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

This service will be in addition to the existing online grievance redressal mechanism.

