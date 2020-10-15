IT department employees stage demonstration

Coimbatore

15 October 2020 23:15 IST

Employees and gazetted officers of the Income Tax (IT) department staged a protest here on Thursday as part of an All-India agitation against some of the recent announcements made by the Central government.

According to a press release, the Joint Action Council, a joint body of the Income Tax Employees Federation and Income Tax Gazetted officers’ Association, is protesting against the “insensitive and lackadaisical attitude of the Central Board of Direct Taxes.” As announced by the Council, its members went on a hunger strike and staged demonstration on Thursday and quit from all WhatsApp groups of all officers and staff.

They will not adhere to the deadlines set by the Board in handing charges and issue of statutory notices, will not participate in official meetings and will not submit statistical reports. The Prime Minister announced a new platform for faceless assessment and faceless appeal schemes. Such changes were implemented without taking into confidence the 97 % workforce of GR A and B officers and staff members, the press release said.

