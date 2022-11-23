IT Department conducts awareness meeting in Coimbatore

November 23, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The public can approach the Income Tax Department here for details on exemptions for Trusts and Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), said M. Bhupal Reddy, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Coimbatore.

Speaking at an awareness programme organised here on Wednesday on “Exemptions and TDS Matters” by the Department, he said there were several issues such as how to collect donations, the process of registration of Trusts with the IT Department, when the registration should be renewed, the limits for donations received in cash, and expenditure on maintenance, structure, etc. There may be several doubts among the public on these. The meeting was organised to create awareness on these issues.

According to M. Rathinasamy, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, for a country to grow, there is a need for proper laws at State and Central government levels. These laws should be implemented properly. The government wants to help every one to comply with the tax laws. While there are tax exemptions, the returns should be filed on time and these can be done online now, he said.