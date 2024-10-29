IT couple arrested over murder of housemaid

Police arrested a couple over the alleged murder of a teenage girl whose body was found in a suitcase near Sankari on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway. The victim has been identified as Sunaina (15) and her identity was verified a month after her body was found.

On September 30, Sunaina’s body was discovered near Sankari, prompting police to launch an investigation. After a month of inquiries, police arrested K. Abineshsagu (40) and his wife, A. Aswinpattil (37), residents of Bhaganapalli near Panathu in Bengaluru.

According to police, Aswinpattil allegedly assaulted Sunaina, who was employed as their housemaid, and it resulted in her death. The couple then reportedly concealed her body in a suitcase, transported it by car, and abandoned it along the roadside near Sankari.