ISVPT annual conference held at veterinary college

The Department of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology of the Veterinary College and Research Institute (VCRI), Namakkal, organised the 22nd annual conference of the Indian Society of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology (ISVPT) and an international symposium on “New Horizons in Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology Research: Way Forward to Augment Livestock Health and Production” on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the inaugural function, M. Selvaraju, dean of the Namakkal VCRI, delivered the welcome address.

A.K. Srivastava, Vice-Chancellor of Uttar Pradesh Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Veterinary Science University, Mathura, inaugurated the function and delivered the special address.

K.N. Selvakumar, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Chennai, released the compendium and delivered the presidential address, and A.M. Thaker, president of ISVPT, presented the Society’s report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 170 delegates from various parts of the country and abroad have submitted 189 research papers for presentation in various technical sessions. Three international speakers from the disciplines of veterinary pharmacology and toxicology shared their scientific knowledge through an online platform in the symposium session.

M. Sabir’s Oration was delivered by Rajasthan Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Vice-Chancellor Satish Garg, through online. Likewise, Bikaner and Chellapa Memorial Oration was delivered by retired professor N. Punniamurthy of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.