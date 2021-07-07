Issues related to tribal welfare discussed

COIMBATORE

07 July 2021 23:43 IST

Various issues related to the welfare of tribal communities were discussed at the meeting of the District Forest Committee held at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran chaired the meeting which was attended by District Revenue Officer D. Ramaduraimurugan, Pollachi Sub-Collector Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh, Deputy Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve Arockiaraj Xavier, project director of District Rural Development Agency S. Kavitha, District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer Ram Kumar and senior officials from the Revenue Department.

The committee meeting is held once in three months to discuss issues related to the livelihood of tribal communities and basic amenities for them.

Provision of homestead patta, water supply, laying of roads, family card and community certificate for Adivasis were discussed at the meeting.

The Collector said that grievances related to the provision of various facilities and essential documents to the Adivasi communities could be represented to the district administration through the meeting.

Community certificates to 30 persons from Nellithurai and Odanthurai were issued at the meeting.