Issues facing daily wage conservancy workers come to the fore

COIMBATORE

16 March 2020 00:03 IST

‘Corporation least interested in the welfare of daily wagers’

On March 9, 10 and 11 daily wage conservancy workers (contract workers) staged protests – first in front of the Collectorate and subsequently at the Corporation offices.

The workers, whose number swelled on the second day of the protest on Tuesday, opposed the Corporation appointing 320-odd persons as regular conservancy workers – on a full-time basis on permanent employment – by overlooking their work experience.

A few days prior to the workers' protest, the Corporation had appointed the 320-odd workers at a function held at its South Zone office. The Corporation had called for applications to fill up 549 posts and had received nearly 7,000 applications. The protesting workers had alleged that by overlooking their work experience and their class as daily wage workers, the Corporation had chosen to appoint young, just-out-of-college candidates and therein lay nepotism and corruption.

The workers asked the Corporation how would it ensure that the graduate and post-graduate candidates it had appointed for conservancy work collected and transported garbage, swept streets and dredged drains.

They also wanted the Corporation to not transfer such candidates to office assistant posts or others that did not involve handling waste.

After boycotting work for two continuous days, a few among the workers and their trade union representatives met the Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath, who told them that they would be wrong to not make a distinction between their demand and the recruitment process that the civic body had initiated.

He told them the Corporation appointed candidates to the 320-odd posts in accordance with G.O. 549 by following the roster system – caste-based reservation system. And, he had not violated the order. Whereas, what the workers had been demanding was regularisation of their services, taking into consideration their years of service as daily wagers.

Dissatisfied with Mr. Jatavath's explanation, the workers continued their protest for the third day on Wednesday as well but gave up soon thereafter following a tripartite meeting in the presence of District Collector K. Rajamani.

At the end of the meeting, the administration released the proceedings of the meeting, which, perhaps, could trigger another round of protest by the workers.

The proceedings, a copy of which was made available to The Hindu, read that the representatives of the Janashakti Labour Union, Coimbatore Labour Union, CITU, Tamilnadu Annal Ambedkar Scavengers and General Employees Union and a few others demanded that the unfilled among the 549 posts be filled with the daily wage conservancy workers.

It also read that the representatives also wanted the Corporation take their demand for regularisation of the workers to the notice of the Municipal Administration Department, increase the daily wage and drop any proposed action against the workers who participated in the three-day protest.

Representatives of the CITU, Annal Ambedkar and Janashakti unions contested the minutes of the proceedings saying it was not what they demanded at the meeting.

E.R. Selvam of the Annal Ambedkar union said the unions' demanded annulling the appointment of the 320-odd persons, regularising the services of all the 3,685 daily wage workers by considering only their seniority and without following the caste-based reservation system and increasing the daily wage till regularisation.

The unions had sent a letter to the Collector asking the administration to issue the correct minutes of the proceedings, added C. Palaniswamy of the Janashakti union.

The Corporation, since the time it engaged daily wage workers for conservancy work, had been denying their dues. As per G.O. 62, the Corporation ought to fix the minimum wages at ₹16,389.75 for conservancy workers, domestic breeding checkers, lorry cleaners and a ₹1,000 more for lorry drivers and water tank operators working as daily wagers.

But the Corporation, he said, chose to go with the minimum daily wages that the Coimbatore district administration fixed under the Minimum Wages Act, which at ₹420 a day worked out to ₹12,600 a month. But the workers did not get their wages at ₹420 a day on monthly basis as the contractor deduced wages for the days that they did not work and that included Sundays and national and state holidays. In effect, the workers received only wages for 25 or 26 days a month.

Mr. Palaniswamy further said that the Corporation, being the principal employer for the daily wage workers, overlooked the fact. It also appeared to be indifferent to the rule that there should be equal wages for equal work.

When conservancy workers on the Corporation's rolls – permanent workers – were getting much more than the daily wagers, why was it shutting its eyes, he asked.

The Corporation also violated other rules when it came to engaging the daily wage workers – the Corporation should have informed the Labour Department about its move to engage workers on daily basis and the number of such workers and taken license. Likewise, the contractors who supplied the daily wagers to the Corporation should have also taken licence.

His organisation's RTI queries had revealed that both had not, he claimed.

Mr. Selvam said the Corporation had violated its undertaking – the one that the then Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan gave before the Labour Department officials to constitute committees to look into the daily wagers' grievances.

To date, the civic body had not implemented it.

This only went on to show that the Corporation was least interested in the welfare of the daily wagers, he added.

The Corporation was not even-handed in its approach towards the permanent workers vis-a-vis other staff, complained S. Selvakumar, member, State-level Committee for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes.

He said the only promotion avenue open for permanent workers was sanitary supervisors. The qualification for the promotion was that the worker concerned should have completed Class X and put in a minimum of five years service.

Though there were many such workers and 42 sanitary supervisor posts vacant, the Corporation had filled the posts on an ad hoc basis with persons as sanitary supervisors in-charge. Why deny the conservancy workers their due, he asked.

Justifying the Corporation's actions, officials said it was profitable for the civic body to engage workers on contract as its financial outgo was lesser than what it would be spending on permanent workers. The permanent workers not only drew higher salary but were also eligible for yearly increment, bonus and other perks. In the absence of such perks to the daily wagers, its financial commitment was less.

The officials pointed out that the Corporation's action was not something that was unique to the city but based on State Government orders. The Government had stopped recruitment of conservancy workers for over a decade and the recent exercise to appoint 549 persons on a permanent basis was a one-off attempt. As for the promotion of permanent workers as sanitary supervisors, the officials said the Corporation was looking into it and very soon it would promote eligible workers.