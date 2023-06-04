Issue notices to agencies placing illegal hoardings: Coimbatore Collector instructs local bodies

June 04, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

After an unauthorised billboard on the Salem – Kochi highway at Karumathampatti, near the city, collapsed crushing to death three workers on June 2, the District Collector has instructed all local bodies at the district-level — municipalities, town and gram panchayats — to pull down illegal hoardings and flexes and issue notices to the private agencies involved in erecting them.

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said, “On June 2, 61 flexes and hoardings were taken down by several municipalities. Works in Thekkalur and Neelambur were started on June 3.”

“At present, the hoardings and flexes are being taken down by the local bodies. Officials are also noting those that are being voluntarily removed by the private firms. The frame-cutting expenses are to be borne by the private company that erected the unauthorised structure. All the local bodies have been told to issue notices to the agencies responsible as soon as possible so that the frames can be removed. If the agencies do not comply, penalties will be levied and legal action will be taken,” he added.

The Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner issued a deadline on Saturday for removing the illegal hoardings.

Commissioner M. Prathap said that notices have been issued to the agencies that raised the illegal frames to remove the structures within five days from June 3. “Failing this, they would face legal action,” he said.

As per the details shared by the Corporation, four illegal hoardings and 81 flex banners were razed down on Saturday in the 100 wards by teams of conservancy workers led by the respective assistant town planning officers (ATPOs).

A total of 26 illegal flex boards were removed from Palakkad Road, Eachanari Road, Perur Road, Pollachi road, Podanur road and Kovaipudur Road, as per the data.

The drive began in May, when the Corporation pulled down over 150 hoardings in the city that were not authorised by either the civic body or the district administration in the first week.

The ATPOs said the frame-cutting works were delayed in a few areas due to rain and that after work is done on the main roads, the banners in the interior roads will also be pulled down. Penalty to a maximum of ₹5,000 was levied on a few, officials said.