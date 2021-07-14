Issue more tokens for registration, say document writers

COIMBATORE

With just two more days for the Tamil month of Aani to end, registration offices are expected to see a rush on Thursday and Friday. Hence, more tokens should be issued for more people to register documents during these two days, say document writers.

According to Easwaran, president of Coimbatore District Government Authorised Document Writers Association, and V. Kannappan, secretary of the association, the sub-registrar offices do registration from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. every day and 100 tokens are issued every day for each sub-registrar office. This should be increased by 50 or 100 for the next two days so that more people can register, they said. Since not many people will want to register during Aadi, there will be a rush during the two days, they added.

A department official said that 100 tokens are issued for each sub-registrar and on normal days less than 100 tokens are used. Even if people take tokens, not all come for registration. But, on auspicious days, more than 100 people come for registration. Coimbatore zone, which includes Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore districts, and Gobi registration district, has more than 50 sub-registrar offices.