‘Issue more tokens for registration of documents’

Coimbatore

13 September 2021 00:02 IST

Ramesh (name changed) had got a slot to register a property transaction document at a sub-registrar office in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

However, after waiting for several hours, he was told that the server was down and that it would not be possible to register the document.

He was unable to get a token for Thursday. And was able to get one for Monday.

It was very difficult to get tokens for registration and people need to keep trying to get one.

There were many who came from nearby places or even other cities to register tokens here and if there were delays or if the registration got postponed, they need to travel again, he said.

Demand

One of the document writers claimed that if a sub-registrar office was given 100 tokens for a day, on rush days, there was demand for more.

“We have represented this to the officials concerned at the State-level too. But with less number of tokens given for registration every day, the public are put to several hardships. One has to start trying for a token well in advance,” he said.

Rush

Coimbatore district government-authorised document writers association president Easwaran said with Puratasi month nearing, there was a rush now to register documents, especially in rural areas.

In Pollachi, tokens had been issued fully till September 17 and were not available for the next five days.

Hence, the Association had asked the Department to issue more tokens for the next few days at all registration offices, he said.