Issue e-pass for migrant labourers willing to return to Coimbatore: MDMK

Coimbatore

27 July 2020 22:05 IST

The Coimbatore urban unit of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) has urged the district administration to issue e-pass for migrant labourers willing to return to Coimbatore.

In a resolution passed at a meeting held here recently, the party said that as and when the labourers applied for e-pass, the district administration should approve of those without delay.

The party appealed to the Railway Ministry to consider the demand for more trains from and to Coimbatore once situation returned to normality. The party had sought a night train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru, Coimbatore-Rameswaram express, Coimbatore-Tirunelveli express and extension of the Tirunelveli-Madurai passenger train to Coimbatore. It was given to understand that the Southern Railway had forwarded its demand to the Railway Board.

Advertising

Advertising