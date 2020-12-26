Issuance of tokens for Pongal cash dole begins in Erode

The issuance of tokens to family card holders to receive cash dole of ₹ 2,500 and Pongal gift hamper began in the district on Saturday.
During the launch of the AIADMK’s Assembly election campaign at Edappadi in Salem district on December 19, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced cash dole and Pongal gift hamper for rice card holders across the State. He said that the tokens would be issued from January 4 at the doorstep of the card holders.
On Saturday, the issuance of tokens to 7,10,966 rice card holders through 1,144 ration shops in the district began with the supervisors of the ration shops visiting the houses of the card holders.
Officials said that there were 33,000 sugar cards in the district and of those 15,000 were converted as rice cards. Distribution of tokens will be completed in four days, they said. The distribution of cash and hamper containing one kg each of raw rice and sugar, a sugar-cane piece and 20 g cashew nuts, raisins and cardamom will be held from January 4 to 13.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the PDS shops have been instructed to give the Pongal hampers to 100 cardholders in the morning and 100 in the evening, sources said.
