Issuance of patta for temple lands criticised

Thiruthondargal Sabai, an organisation involved in temple land issues, has condemned the State government’s move to issue housing pattas for temple land encroachers on Wednesday.

A. Radhakrishnan, founder of the organisation, alleged that over 1,000 acres of temple poramboke lands will be lost if this scheme is implemented.

“Temple poramboke lands are meant for conducting temples festivals,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said, adding that this move might hamper the revenue earned by temples through the festivals.

The government order issued on August 30 said that the temple lands will be acquired in an appropriate manner to provide housing pattas for qualified people as per the guidelines of the Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department.

The beneficiaries will be poor families living in the temple land encroachments, according to the order.