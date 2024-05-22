Issuance of driving licence resumes in Coimbatore after rectification of Sarathy portal

Issuing of new driving licence, renewal of old licence, and issuing duplicate cards resumed on Monday in the six RTO offices in Coimbatore district, after the server issue with Sarathi portal was resolved.

The server snag had impacted the processes for two days: Thursday and Friday, last week, due to which the applicants who were assigned the dates had to return home.

The server was ‘down with database maintenance’ and though the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had been flashing message on the portal that the service will not be available till May 18 due to urgent database maintenance, the information had not reached the applicants, it is learnt.

However, the activities undertaken through Vahan portal continued as usual.

Besides registration of vehicles, issuance of fitness certificate, no-objection certificate, trade certificates, and permits (national, state, local) for commercial and transport vehicles continued to be carried out.