GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Issuance of driving licence resumes in Coimbatore after rectification of Sarathy portal

Published - May 22, 2024 08:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Regional transport offices in Coimbatore resumed issuance of driving licences this week after rectification of Sarathi portal.

Regional transport offices in Coimbatore resumed issuance of driving licences this week after rectification of Sarathi portal. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Issuing of new driving licence, renewal of old licence, and issuing duplicate cards resumed on Monday in the six RTO offices in Coimbatore district, after the server issue with Sarathi portal was resolved.

The server snag had impacted the processes for two days: Thursday and Friday, last week, due to which the applicants who were assigned the dates had to return home.

The server was ‘down with database maintenance’ and though the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had been flashing message on the portal that the service will not be available till May 18 due to urgent database maintenance, the information had not reached the applicants, it is learnt.

However, the activities undertaken through Vahan portal continued as usual.

Besides registration of vehicles, issuance of fitness certificate, no-objection certificate, trade certificates, and permits (national, state, local) for commercial and transport vehicles continued to be carried out.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.