ISRO appreciates Salem Steel Plant

July 28, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Salem

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) appreciated Salem Steel Plant for its contribution to the Chandrayaan 3 mission.

In a release, the Salem Steel Plant said the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) along with the ISRO had taken a major step forward under the Make In India initiative for indigenously developing the Russian-grade stainless steel used in the construction of the cryogenic rocket engines being made at ISRO. Scientists from the Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) of ISRO and the engineers and metallurgists of Salem Steel Plant closely collaborated and successfully rolled the required stainless steel coils at Salem Steel Plant.

In this, elector slag remelted (ESR) and forged slabs conforming to the ICSS-1218-321 austenitic stainless steel standard had been successfully hot rolled and further cold rolled to 2.3 mm thickness as required by ISRO. These 2.3 mm sheets had been used in the cryogenic engine (CE20) divergent of the Chandrayaan 3 mission launched on July 14. The LPSC had acknowledged and appreciated Salem Steel Plant for the prompt supply of the material with the required quality protocol, the release added.

