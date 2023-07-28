HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISRO appreciates Salem Steel Plant

July 28, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) appreciated Salem Steel Plant for its contribution to the Chandrayaan 3 mission.

In a release, the Salem Steel Plant said the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) along with the ISRO had taken a major step forward under the Make In India initiative for indigenously developing the Russian-grade stainless steel used in the construction of the cryogenic rocket engines being made at ISRO. Scientists from the Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) of ISRO and the engineers and metallurgists of Salem Steel Plant closely collaborated and successfully rolled the required stainless steel coils at Salem Steel Plant.

In this, elector slag remelted (ESR) and forged slabs conforming to the ICSS-1218-321 austenitic stainless steel standard had been successfully hot rolled and further cold rolled to 2.3 mm thickness as required by ISRO. These 2.3 mm sheets had been used in the cryogenic engine (CE20) divergent of the Chandrayaan 3 mission launched on July 14. The LPSC had acknowledged and appreciated Salem Steel Plant for the prompt supply of the material with the required quality protocol, the release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.