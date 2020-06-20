Isolation ward reopened at Jaivabai school

The COVID-19 isolation ward was re-opened at Jaivabai Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruppur on Saturday.

In April, 100 beds were set up at the isolation ward. As the Class X public examinations were previously announced to be held in June, the beds were removed from the premises. With the examinations cancelled, the beds have been placed again, according to Revenue Department sources. There are 92 beds in the school on Saturday and the remaining will be placed soon. With new COVID-19 cases being reported nearly every day in the district, more educational institutions will be converted into isolation wards, according to the sources.

As of Friday, Tiruppur district had 10 containment zones comprising two in Tiruppur Corporation limits, three in Udumalpet block and one each in Mulanur, Kangeyam, Palladam, Uthukuli and Tiruppur blocks.

On Saturday, COVID-19 monitoring officer for Tiruppur district K. Gopal conducted an online meeting with officials regarding the precautionary measures being carried out. District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, District Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal, Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar and Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) K. Jegadeesh Kumar participated in the meeting.