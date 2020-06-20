Isolation ward reopened at Jaivabai school

The COVID-19 isolation ward was re-opened at Jaivabai Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruppur on Saturday.
In April, 100 beds were set up at the isolation ward. As the Class X public examinations were previously announced to be held in June, the beds were removed from the premises. With the examinations cancelled, the beds have been placed again, according to Revenue Department sources. There are 92 beds in the school on Saturday and the remaining will be placed soon. With new COVID-19 cases being reported nearly every day in the district, more educational institutions will be converted into isolation wards, according to the sources.
As of Friday, Tiruppur district had 10 containment zones comprising two in Tiruppur Corporation limits, three in Udumalpet block and one each in Mulanur, Kangeyam, Palladam, Uthukuli and Tiruppur blocks.
On Saturday, COVID-19 monitoring officer for Tiruppur district K. Gopal conducted an online meeting with officials regarding the precautionary measures being carried out. District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, District Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal, Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar and Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) K. Jegadeesh Kumar participated in the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath