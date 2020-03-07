Isolation ward established at Perundurai hospital

ERODE

07 March 2020 00:04 IST

A team of doctors, nurses will be posted if patients are admitted

To treat persons with symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19), an isolation ward has been established at the Government IRT Perundurai Medical College Hospital in Perundurai here on Friday.

The ward with 10 beds is equipped with protective gears. A team of doctors and nurses will be posted if patients are admitted. The move comes after District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha on Thursday chaired an inter-departmental meeting with officials of various departments and doctors from government and private hospital, asking them to take all precautionary measures to prevent any outbreak of the virus in the district.

She asked people to wash hands with soap and water frequently and also cover mouth and nose with surgical mask or tissue while sneezing or coughing.

She asked the people to avoid gatherings and also avoid close contact with anyone who had fever or cough.

The DRO told the people to approach the nearest hospital if they were suffering from fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal, Perundurai Medical College and Hospital Principal Senthil, Superintendent Prem Nivas and doctors from private hospitals participated.