Islamic organisations call for closure of shops on Dec. 20

Coimbatore District United Jama-ath and Confederation of Islamic Organisations have called for closure of shops and a black flag protest on December 20 to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The two organisations would also hold a public meeting at Athupalam that day, a release said.

By legislating the CAA, the Bharatiya Janata Party government had given shape to RSS leader Golwalkar's thoughts and its doing so had led to an extraordinary situation in the country, the release said.

It was a brazen attempt at religious discrimination and was against the basic tenets of the Constitution.

If religious persecution was the ground for passing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, why had the government excluded the Rohingyas and Sri Lankan Tamils.This very exclusion had exposed the government's duplicity, the organisations said.