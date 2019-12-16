Islamic organisations call for closure of shops on Dec. 20

Coimbatore District United Jama-ath and Confederation of Islamic Organisations have called for closure of shops and a black flag protest on December 20 to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The two organisations would also hold a public meeting at Athupalam that day, a release said.
By legislating the CAA, the Bharatiya Janata Party government had given shape to RSS leader Golwalkar's thoughts and its doing so had led to an extraordinary situation in the country, the release said.
It was a brazen attempt at religious discrimination and was against the basic tenets of the Constitution.
If religious persecution was the ground for passing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, why had the government excluded the Rohingyas and Sri Lankan Tamils.This very exclusion had exposed the government's duplicity, the organisations said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.