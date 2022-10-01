Islamic Federation of Tamil Nadu launched in Coimbatore

A group of members from various Islamic organisations joined together and officially launched the Islamic Federation of Tamil Nadu (IFTN), a non-governmental organisation here on Saturday.

The members were from Social Democratic Party of India, Islamic Law Research Council, and a few other organisations.

M. Rahamathullah, the interim chief coordinator of IFTN said, the organisation was formed as an NGO with five objectives such as making education facilities available to all, recovery of the properties that belong to the Waqf Board which are illegally occupied, arbitration and mediation centre for Muslims who face problems in marriage, creation of a bank to give loans without interest, and a law university for the benefit of students.

He also stated that the federation would be registered under the Society Registration Act and India Trusts Act, which aimed to secure the socio-economic interest of Muslims. Denying the allegations that they have connections with the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), he said “all our activities are properly informed, and intelligence officials are also part of WhatsApp groups that we have created.”

The organisation has been functioning for more than three months unofficially, and this is the second such meeting to officially launch the organisation and to select office-bearers, said the members. The first meeting was held in Tiruchy, said the members, adding, they are yet to decide on a headquarters for the organisation.