ISKCON holds grand event for Krishna Janmastami in Salem

Updated - August 26, 2024 06:54 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 06:53 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) held a grand celebration for Krishna Janmashtami at Sona College on Monday.

The festivities began with Darshan Arathi at 8 a.m., followed by prasadam distribution at 9 a.m. The event featured a variety of religious activities, including aarti, kirtan, veena recital, yajna bhajan, and Gita chanting. School students also performed dramas as part of the celebration.

The day concluded with the Maha Abhisheka and Maha Arati ceremonies for Lord Krishna and Balarama. A Krishna dress contest was held for children aged 3 to 11, adding to the joy of the festival. Prasadam was distributed to all devotees who attended the function. With around one lakh people visiting the event, police were deployed to ensure security.

