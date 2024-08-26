GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISKCON holds grand event for Krishna Janmastami in Salem

Updated - August 26, 2024 06:54 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 06:53 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) held a grand celebration for Krishna Janmashtami at Sona College on Monday.

The festivities began with Darshan Arathi at 8 a.m., followed by prasadam distribution at 9 a.m. The event featured a variety of religious activities, including aarti, kirtan, veena recital, yajna bhajan, and Gita chanting. School students also performed dramas as part of the celebration.

The day concluded with the Maha Abhisheka and Maha Arati ceremonies for Lord Krishna and Balarama. A Krishna dress contest was held for children aged 3 to 11, adding to the joy of the festival. Prasadam was distributed to all devotees who attended the function. With around one lakh people visiting the event, police were deployed to ensure security.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.