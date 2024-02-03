ISKCON holds environmental protection seminar in Coimbatore

February 03, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

ISKCON’s Environmental Protection Seminar, organized by Coimbatore ISKCON at Uppilipalayam Sai Vivaga Mahal

About 1,500 students and teachers from various schools participated in the environmental protection seminar organised by Coimbatore ISKCON recently . Bhaktivinoda Swami Maharaj, S Manian (former Vice-Chancellor, Annamalai University), and Army Major (retd) Madankumar were among the guests. Classes on environmental protection were held in 25 schools over two months as part of the seminar, with competitions on poster drawing and quiz.