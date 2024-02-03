GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISKCON holds environmental protection seminar in Coimbatore

February 03, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

ISKCON’s Environmental Protection Seminar, organized by Coimbatore ISKCON at Uppilipalayam Sai Vivaga Mahal

About 1,500 students and teachers from various schools participated in the environmental protection seminar organised by Coimbatore ISKCON recently . Bhaktivinoda Swami Maharaj, S Manian (former Vice-Chancellor, Annamalai University), and Army Major (retd) Madankumar were among the guests. Classes on environmental protection were held in 25 schools over two months as part of the seminar, with competitions on poster drawing and quiz.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.