ISKCON Coimbatore to celebrate Sri Krishna Jayanthi with four-day event

Published - August 22, 2024 08:04 am IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

ISKCON Coimbatore will celebrate Sri Krishna Jayanthi from August 24 to 27 at the Sri Jagannath (Hare Krishna) Temple near Codissia complex. Led by Bhakti Vinodha Swami Maharaj, events include children’s competitions, youth programmes, and a play titled “Draupadi’s Surrender” on August 26. On Krishna Jayanthi, special pujas and discourses are scheduled from 4.15 a.m. to midnight. The celebrations will conclude with Srila Prabhupada’s birth anniversary (Vyasa Puja) starting at 9.30 a.m. All programmes are open to the public.

