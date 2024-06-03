GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Isha to facilitate planting of 3,00,000 saplings on agricultural lands in Tiruppur district

Published - June 03, 2024 06:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan planting a sapling to mark the launch of the Cauvery Calling Movement by Isha in Tiruppur.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan planting a sapling to mark the launch of the Cauvery Calling Movement by Isha in Tiruppur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Isha’s Cauvery Calling Movement will facilitate the planting of 3,00,000 saplings on agricultural lands in the Tiruppur district this year. The initiative aims to plant 12.1 million trees in Tamil Nadu during the 2024-25 fiscal.

Launching the event by planting sapling on Annamar Swamy temple premises in Kangeyam on Saturday, ahead of World Environment Day, Minister for Information and Publicity P. Saminathan recalled former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s statement, ‘No gifts, plant saplings’.

Cauvery Calling coordinator Tamilmaran said, “The movement, initiated by Karunanidhi with the planting of a sapling in 2006, has achieved worldwide recognition today. Four UN organisations have endorsed this movement.”

Planting saplings enhanced farmers’ economy, soil fertility, and groundwater level. By linking environment and economy Isha founder Jaggi Vasudev stared this initiative. The UN had recognised Cauvery Calling as the right solution for tropical countries, Mr. Tamilmaran said.

“When Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister, he had said he would appreciate those who planted a sapling instead of bringing gifts. In the current scenario with increasing heat, planting and maintaining saplings is the primary responsibility of every individual, not just such movements,” the Minister said.

Cauvery Calling volunteers visited farmlands to provide advice on selecting tree species suitable for the soil, water management, weed management, and intercropping. For details and sapling requirements, farmers can contact 80009 80009.

