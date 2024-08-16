ADVERTISEMENT

Isha organises Agri startup festival

Published - August 16, 2024 07:02 am IST - COIMBATORE:

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE:

Isha Save Soil Movement organised an Agri startup festival for agricultural entrepreneurs in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Vijaya Mahadevan, who established the company Vashikara Veda after the age of 50 and achieved success in selling value-added agricultural products, shared her success story. A.V. Gyanasambandham, Chief Executive Officer of the Business Development Department at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, elaborated on the government schemes and incentives available for agricultural-related businesses.

The event included an exhibition of simple small tools used in agriculture, packaging equipment, and a display and sale of value-added agricultural products.

