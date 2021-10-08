Coimbatore

Isha Navarathri festival begins

The Navarathri festival at the Linga Bhairavi in Isha Yoga Centre commenced on Thursday and will continue till October 15.

A release said that visitors will be allowed from 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday. The centre will remain closed for visitors on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as per COVID-19 protocols.

Isha Samskriti students will present classical music and dance performances on October 8, 9, 10, 12 and 15. It will be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/c/

LingaBhairavi on the aforementioned dates from 6.45 p.m. Those interested in watching the special abhishekam on October 9, 10 and 15 at 5.30 p.m. shall register at https://isha.sadhguru.org/in/en/events/annual-events/navratri.


