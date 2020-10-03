Isha launches sapling plantation drive

Isha Foundation launched a week-long sapling plantation drive across the State on Friday to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Farmers across the State will plant 1.16 lakh saplings on 285 acres of private farmlands in 23 districts including Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Madurai and Salem, a press release said. The drive was organised by volunteers of Isha’s ‘Cauvery Calling’ agroforestry initiative.

Teak, sandalwood and mahogany will be some of the varieties of saplings to be planted by farmers. A minimum of 400 trees and a maximum of 10,000 trees will be planted on each of the farmlands under the drive, according to the release.

The ‘Cauvery Calling’ initiative was launched in September 2019, under which around 83 lakh saplings have been planted by farmers on their farmlands in the basin of River Cauvery spanning the States of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the release said.