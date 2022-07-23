Isha issues clarification over death of a man

The 112-feet bust of Adiyogi statue at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

July 23, 2022 10:12 IST

He was struggling from personal issues, says a press release

Isha Foundation issued a press release about the alleged death of a man at the Yoga Centre on Friday Morning.

A press note from Isha Foundation said Kollu Ramana, 32, who came to the centre for a residential yoga programme from Andhra Pradesh, ended his life on Friday morning due to personal reasons.

In a note left by the deceased, he mentioned that he was struggling from personal issues, nobody else was responsible for his actions, the release noted.

The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Alandurai police registered a case and started the investigation.