Coimbatore

Isha issues clarification over death of a man

The 112-feet bust of Adiyogi statue at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY
N. Sai Charan COIMBATORE July 23, 2022 10:12 IST
Updated: July 23, 2022 10:12 IST

Isha Foundation issued a press release about the alleged death of a man at the Yoga Centre on Friday Morning.

A press note from Isha Foundation said Kollu Ramana, 32, who came to the centre for a residential yoga programme from Andhra Pradesh, ended his life on Friday morning due to personal reasons.

In a note left by the deceased, he mentioned that he was struggling from personal issues, nobody else was responsible for his actions, the release noted.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Alandurai police registered a case and started the investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...