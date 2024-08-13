ADVERTISEMENT

Isha Home School students honour 78 Indian icons at wax museum set up ahead of Independence Day

Published - August 13, 2024 06:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, students at Isha Home School paid tribute to 78 influential Indian personalities by setting up a living wax museum.

A total of 40 stations were set up, with two students in charge of each station. Each station was equipped with a button that visitors could press to hear the students narrate details about the influential figures. Prominent national leaders such as Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, and Indira Gandhi; musicians such as M.S. Subbulakshmi, Ilaiyaraaja, and S.P. Balasubramaniam; scientists C.V. Raman, Homi Bhabha, M.S. Swaminathan, Nambi Narayan and G.D. Naidu; iconic women achievers such as Velu Nachiyar and Rani Mangammal, were among the 78 personalities featured in the museum.

Parents, students, and special guests were invited to experience the museum. Shobha Viswanath, author and owner of ‘Karadi Tales Publishing House,’ attended as a special guest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US