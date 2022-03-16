Isha hails government’s announcement on rejuvenation of 13 rivers

Isha Foundation has thanked the Central Government for its support to the Rally for Rivers Movement by announcing rejuvenation of 13 rivers.

In a release issued here on Wednesday, the Foundation said the detailed project report prepared by experts from the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Dehradun, had validated the model it had proposed for reviving rivers as a part of the Rally for Rivers Movement. Thanking the Government for the support, Isha founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev had tweeted that the timely initiative would help revitalise rivers to be restored to their full glory.

The Sadhguru had launched the Rally for Rivers campaign in 2017 to draw attention to dying rivers, the release added.