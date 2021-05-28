Isha gesture to frontline workers

Coimbatore

28 May 2021 23:32 IST

Volunteers from Isha Foundation distributed refreshments and food to the frontline workers at government hospitals in various districts recently.

A release said that 20,520 snack packets were distributed at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore and government hospitals in Dindigul, Thanjavur, Cuddalore and Vellore districts.

Besides, 6,900 packets of refreshments were distributed to Government Medical College Hospital at Omandurar and Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai.

The volunteers also provided dinner for a period of 15 days to 400 doctors and health workers at the Omandurar Hospital.

The release added that Isha volunteers also handed over the first consignment of relief packages to Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan recently.