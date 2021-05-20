Isha founder welcomes govt. decision on temples

Coimbatore

20 May 2021 23:02 IST

Isha Foundation founder Jaggi Vasudev on Thursday commended the State government and its Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department for its decision to furnish information related to the administration of temples online.

Terming it a “historic step in the right direction”, he tweeted, “We appreciate your swift action, responding to citizens’ call. Transparency is the first step towards good governance.”

An Isha Foundation release said Mr. Vasudev had launched the ‘#FreeTNTemples’ campaign earlier this year and urged the State government to publish data on the affairs of temples along with authorising “third-party audits to determine the quality of temple management.”

