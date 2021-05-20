Coimbatore

Isha founder welcomes govt. decision on temples

Isha Foundation founder Jaggi Vasudev on Thursday commended the State government and its Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department for its decision to furnish information related to the administration of temples online.

Terming it a “historic step in the right direction”, he tweeted, “We appreciate your swift action, responding to citizens’ call. Transparency is the first step towards good governance.”

An Isha Foundation release said Mr. Vasudev had launched the ‘#FreeTNTemples’ campaign earlier this year and urged the State government to publish data on the affairs of temples along with authorising “third-party audits to determine the quality of temple management.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2021 11:03:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/isha-founder-welcomes-govt-decision-on-temples/article34609171.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY