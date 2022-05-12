Isha founder urges nations to prevent soil degradation

Founder of Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev urged all nations to work together to prevent soil degradation.

Delivering his address at the 15th session of the Conference of Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) held in Ivory Coast's capital city of Abidjan recently, he said that a deep-rooted people’s movement is needed to prevent soil degradation worldwide. The movement must have only one overarching objective of ensuring 3% to 6% of organic content in agricultural soil, Mr. Jaggi Vasudev said.

He suggested a three-pronged strategy to achieve this objective that comprises providing attractive incentives for farmers to achieve this threshold, facilitating carbon credit incentives for farmers and marking the agricultural produce cultivated from soil with 3-6% organic content level as superior quality.

The Isha founder recently began a 100-day lone motorcycle journey covering a distance of 30,000 km in several countries as part of the 'Save Soil' movement to raise awareness on soil degradation.