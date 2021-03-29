Isha founder shares images of dilapidated temples

Founder of Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev shared images and videos of dilapidated temples posted by Twitter users and tagged personalities from various fields to garner support for his campaign to free temples from government control.

In 100 different tweets on his official Twitter page, he argued in English and Tamil on allowing devotees to administer these temples instead of the State government and used the hashtag #FreeTNTemples. Personalities including cricketer Virendra Sehwag, actor Kangana Ranaut, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and former CBI director M. Nageswara Rao tweeted in support of Mr. Vasudev’s tweets, a press release said.

In a video message, the Isha founder claimed that he posted these 100 tweets not to browbeat anybody but out of deep pain. “Everything that is Tamil is rooted in devotion and the fulcrum of this devotion is [the] temple,” he claimed. Alleging that many of these temples in the State are in ruins, Mr. Vasudev asserted that it is time these temples are freed. He tagged AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and DMK President M.K. Stalin for the video message posted on his Twitter page.