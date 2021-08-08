Isha founder hails separate budget for agriculture

Coimbatore

08 August 2021 23:12 IST

Founder of Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev commended the State government for its announcement that a separate budget for agriculture will be tabled on August 14 and termed it as “historic.”

In a tweet on Saturday, he said the separate budget for agriculture “is sure to bring immense economic, ecological [and] health benefits.” The State is one of the “oldest agricultural heritages” and one of the “earliest practitioners” of organic farming, Mr. Vasudev said in this tweet.

In reference to one of the focus areas of the agriculture budget being organic farming, the release said that Isha Foundation had been promoting organic farming in the State for more than a decade.