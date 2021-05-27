Isha founder commends volunteers

Coimbatore

27 May 2021 22:57 IST

Founder of Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev commended the volunteers in the 18 crematoriums maintained by the Foundation in the State for their work in cremating those who died of COVID-19. In a tweet, he said that the Isha volunteers are working tirelessly at the crematoriums to ensure that the departed are cremated with the right ambience of sensitivity. According to a press release, 12 out of the 18 crematoriums maintained by the Isha Foundation are located in Coimbatore district, while four are in Chennai and one each in Namakkal and Neyveli.

