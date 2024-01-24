Isha Foundation to hold ‘South Indian Coconut Festival’ in Palladam in Tiruppur district on January 28

January 24, 2024 01:51 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

:The Isha Foundation’s ‘Save Soil Movement’ is set to host the “South Indian Coconut Festival” on January 28 in Palladam, Tiruppur district.

The event aims to enhance the income of coconut farmers by promoting inter-cropping with crops like nutmeg, betel nut and pepper, by training farmers and helping them understand the profitability of diversifying crops.

With around 2,000 participants, the festival will also involve experts and experienced farmers who will hold discussions on improving coconut farming income.

The event will showcase coconut farming tools and a “Natural Market” with 60 shops selling organically grown produce.

